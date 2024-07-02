All Hornets

Hornets Announce 2024 Summer League Roster

The squad is ready to head west for game action.

Schuyler Callihan

Tuesday afternoon, the Charlotte Hornets revealed the full roster for this year's Summer League. A few familiar names, including Brandon Miller who will surprisingly participate despite an outstanding rookie campaign.

GUARDS

No. 7 Bryce McGowens

No. 8 Nick Smith Jr.

No. 14 Caleb McConnell (Rutgers)

No. 19 Charles Pride (St. Bonaventure)

No. 20 Matt Morgan (Cornell)

No. 21 RaeQuan Battle (West Virginia)

No. 25 KJ Simpson Jr. (Colorado)

No. 27 Drew Pember (UNC Asheville)

No. 28 Marcus Garrett (Kansas)

No. 37 Zavier Simpson (Michigan)

FORWARDS

No. 12 Leaky Black

No. 18 Mouhamadou Gueye (Pitt)

No. 24 Brandon Miller

No. 26 Malik Hall (Michigan State)

No. 31 Tidjane Salaün (France)

No. 32 Pedro Bradshaw (Bellarmine)

No. 34 Brandon Slater (Villanova)

No. 35 Kevin Cross Jr. (Tulane)

CENTERS

No. 16 James Banks III (Georgia Tech)

No. 33 Jake Stephens (UT Chattanooga)

Schuyler Callihan

