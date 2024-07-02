Hornets Announce 2024 Summer League Roster
Tuesday afternoon, the Charlotte Hornets revealed the full roster for this year's Summer League. A few familiar names, including Brandon Miller who will surprisingly participate despite an outstanding rookie campaign.
GUARDS
No. 7 Bryce McGowens
No. 8 Nick Smith Jr.
No. 14 Caleb McConnell (Rutgers)
No. 19 Charles Pride (St. Bonaventure)
No. 20 Matt Morgan (Cornell)
No. 21 RaeQuan Battle (West Virginia)
No. 25 KJ Simpson Jr. (Colorado)
No. 27 Drew Pember (UNC Asheville)
No. 28 Marcus Garrett (Kansas)
No. 37 Zavier Simpson (Michigan)
FORWARDS
No. 12 Leaky Black
No. 18 Mouhamadou Gueye (Pitt)
No. 24 Brandon Miller
No. 26 Malik Hall (Michigan State)
No. 31 Tidjane Salaün (France)
No. 32 Pedro Bradshaw (Bellarmine)
No. 34 Brandon Slater (Villanova)
No. 35 Kevin Cross Jr. (Tulane)
CENTERS
No. 16 James Banks III (Georgia Tech)
No. 33 Jake Stephens (UT Chattanooga)
READ MORE ABOUT THE HORNETS
Ranking the Best Fits for Miles Bridges
Way-Too-Early 2025 Mock Draft: Who Do the Hornets Take?