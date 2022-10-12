Hornets Announce Starting Lineup vs 76ers
The starting lineup for tonight's game has been set.
Moments ago, the starting lineups were announced for tonight's game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Philadelphia 76ers.
Hornets STARTERS
Terry Rozier
Kelly Oubre Jr.
Gordon Hayward
Jalen McDaniels
Mason Plumlee
