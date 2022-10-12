Skip to main content

Hornets Announce Starting Lineup vs 76ers

The starting lineup for tonight's game has been set.

Moments ago, the starting lineups were announced for tonight's game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Hornets STARTERS

Terry Rozier

Kelly Oubre Jr.

Gordon Hayward

Jalen McDaniels

Mason Plumlee

