Hornets Announce Starting Lineup vs Wizards
The starting lineup for tonight's game has been set.
Moments ago, the Charlotte Hornets announced the starting lineup for today's preseason game against the Washington Wizards.
LaMelo Ball
Terry Rozier
Gordon Hayward
Jalen McDaniels
Mason Plumlee
WIZARDS STARTERS
Anthony Gill
Kyle Kuzma
Kristaps Porzingis
Will Barton
Monte Morris
