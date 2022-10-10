Hornets Announce Starting Lineup vs Wizards

Moments ago, the Charlotte Hornets announced the starting lineup for today's preseason game against the Washington Wizards.

LaMelo Ball

Terry Rozier

Gordon Hayward

Jalen McDaniels

Mason Plumlee

WIZARDS STARTERS

Anthony Gill

Kyle Kuzma

Kristaps Porzingis

Will Barton

Monte Morris

