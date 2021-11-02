Skip to main content
    • November 2, 2021
    Hornets Assign Vernon Carey, J.T. Thor to Greensboro Swarm

    Hornets send down two to the G-League.
    Author:

    PRESS RELEASE VIA THE CHARLOTTE HORNETS

    Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has assigned Vernon Carey Jr. and JT Thor to the Greensboro Swarm, the team’s NBA G League affiliate.

    Carey joins the Swarm after appearing in one game for the Hornets this season, totaling one rebound in one minute. Thor heads to Greensboro after seeing two minutes of action in two games with Charlotte.

    This is the second assignment to the G League of the 2021-22 season for Carey and Thor. The Swarm will open the season in Greensboro with a back-to-back against the Birmingham Squadron on November 5 and 6 at the Fieldhouse.

