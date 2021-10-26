Hornets Assign Vernon Carey Jr and JT Thor to the Greensboro Swarm

During general manager Mitch Kupchak's media availability last week, he foreshadowed the G-League assignments of several young Hornets. Tuesday morning, he did just that, assigning Vernon Carey Jr. and JT Thor to the Greensboro Swarm.

Carey appeared in just one of Hornets' four games this season, registering one rebound in one minute of play. Nick Richards has solidified himself as the other center to get minutes alongside Mason Plumlee and PJ Washington.

JT Thor also saw very limited action this season, playing a total of just two minutes in two games for Charlotte.

If guys aren't in James Borrego's rotation, both JB and Kupchak want them to be getting some live-action because that's truly where young players develop and grow - not watching from the sidelines.

“I hope that our young players - especially the ones that don’t play - continue to get development work in Greensboro so that we can build something that we can sustain going forward," Kupchak said last week.

Barring injuries, expect Thor and Carey Jr. to spend a large majority of the season in Greensboro, similar to Caleb Martin and Jalen McDaniels during their rookie season.

