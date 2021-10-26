    • October 26, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    HomeNewsPodcastsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Hornets Assign Vernon Carey Jr and JT Thor to the Greensboro Swarm
    Publish date:

    Hornets Assign Vernon Carey Jr and JT Thor to the Greensboro Swarm

    Vernon Carey Jr. and JT Thor have both been put on G-League assignment as the Swarm begin training camp.
    Author:

    During general manager Mitch Kupchak's media availability last week, he foreshadowed the G-League assignments of several young Hornets. Tuesday morning, he did just that, assigning Vernon Carey Jr. and JT Thor to the Greensboro Swarm. 

    Carey appeared in just one of Hornets' four games this season, registering one rebound in one minute of play. Nick Richards has solidified himself as the other center to get minutes alongside Mason Plumlee and PJ Washington. 

    JT Thor also saw very limited action this season, playing a total of just two minutes in two games for Charlotte. 

    If guys aren't in James Borrego's rotation, both JB and Kupchak want them to be getting some live-action because that's truly where young players develop and grow - not watching from the sidelines.

    “I hope that our young players - especially the ones that don’t play - continue to get development work in Greensboro so that we can build something that we can sustain going forward," Kupchak said last week. 

    Barring injuries, expect Thor and Carey Jr. to spend a large majority of the season in Greensboro, similar to Caleb Martin and Jalen McDaniels during their rookie season.

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

    Facebook - All Hornets

    Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Jack Duffy at @JackDuffySI. 

    USATSI_16843329_168388579_lowres
    News

    Hornets Assign Vernon Carey Jr and JT Thor to the Greensboro Swarm

    just now
    IMG_8171
    News

    WATCH: Kelly Oubre Jr. Postgame Press Conference vs Celtics 10/25

    13 hours ago
    IMG_8172
    News

    WATCH: LaMelo Ball Postgame Press Conference vs Celtics 10/25

    13 hours ago
    IMG_8170
    News

    WATCH: James Borrego Postgame Press Conference vs Celtics

    13 hours ago
    USATSI_17027343_168388579_lowres
    News

    Hornets Fall in Overtime to Celtics

    14 hours ago
    IMG_4766
    News

    WATCH: James Borrego Pre-Game: Celtics-Hornets

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_17022185_168388579_lowres
    News

    Hornets Take Down Nets, Improve to 3-0

    Oct 24, 2021
    USATSI_16992119_168388579_lowres
    News

    Charlotte Hornets Announce Starting 5 vs Nets

    Oct 24, 2021