Hornets attempt to pull off the impossible versus Cleveland
INJURY REPORT:
HORNETS: OUT - LaMelo Ball (L Calf), Miles Bridges (R Knee), Tre Mann (Back Irritation), Tidjane Salaun (L Ankle), Grant Williams (R ACL), QUESTIONABLE - Nick Richards (R Ankle)
CAVALIERS: OUT - Max Strus (R Ankle), Craig Porter Jr (Illness), QUESTIONABLE - Isaac Okoro (L Knee)
Game Preview
It's been a rough going for the Hornets over the course of the past couple of weeks as injuries have become more apparent and the wins have dissipated. The Hornets have lost seven games in a row, while their opponent has only lost three games the entire season.
The Cavaliers currently hold the best record in the NBA with a 20-3 record, while the Hornets have one of the worst records at 6-16. Not too many people would've saw this coming from the Cavaliers. In fact, most likely nobody saw this coming.
The Hornets have been plagued with injuries all season. The recent trend concerning health for the Hornets over the past couple of seasons has really shown its face again. LaMelo Ball has missed the past couple of games with a recent calf injury, Miles Bridges has missed time with a knee injury, and Tre Mann's back continues to give him a tough time.
The Hornets recently added Mark Williams and Nick Richards back onto the court, but as one comes, another goes, which has really affected the Hornets. Just when the Hornets had Mark Williams back in the lineup, Tidjane Salaun suffered a nasty-looking ankle injury. Richards is also already banged up, having tweaked his ankle in the loss to New York on Thursday. He remains questionable for the contest.
The one major bright spot has been Brandon Miller's play, which has really reached a new level offensively. In his last nine games, Miller is averaging an outstanding 28 points per game, adding 6.2 rebounds and 5.2 threes while shooting 44% from the field and 42% from three.
For Cleveland, they continue to be one of the hottest and best offensive teams in the NBA, led by Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland, while their two centers, Mobley and Allen, dominate the interior. As well, Ty Jerome continues to be one of their key players off of the bench this season.
In an earlier matchup this season between the two teams, it was the Cavaliers who came out on top. Also, when they faced off weeks ago, Ball, Bridges, and Grant Williams were active and playing in the game. Now, the Hornets will be without them, which adds almost double the amount of toughness to pull off a victory.
Key Matchup - Cleveland's Centers versus Charlotte
Last time out between these teams, the Hornets got crushed in the interior. With Bridges, Salaun, and potentially Nick Richards out, it doesn't leave many options for the Hornets as far as stopping the attack from Cleveland's bigs. Mark Williams still appears to be on a minutes restriction, as he hasn't played more than 11 minutes in his two games played, which will play a role in this game.
If Richards can't play, it leaves just Williams and Moussa Diabate as the Hornets forwards/centers remaining health wise. Assuming Richards is unavailable, it would make sense that Diabate would get another start, unless Williams' restrictions are lifted.
It's going to take a total team effort for the Hornets to be able to slow down the bigs of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen are averaging a combined 31 points and 20 boards a game. The key to this game for the Hornets will be slowing down the play of both centers.
Projected Starting Lineup
Position
Charlotte Hornets
Cleveland Cavaliers
Point Guard
Vasilije Micic
Darius Garland
Shooting Guard
Josh Green
Donovan Mitchell
Small Forward
Cody Martin
Isaac Okoro
Power Forward
Brandon Miller
Evan Mobley
Center
Nick Richards
Jarrett Allen
