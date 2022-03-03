Hornets Blowout Cavs on the Road

CLEVELAND, OH - If someone told you that LaMelo Ball would have three fouls in the first quarter of the game and only played five minutes in the first half, you probably would have thought that the Hornets would have been in a world of trouble. Instead, the Hornets found themselves up 64-49 at the half.

How did this happen?

Well, for starters, the Hornets shot the ball extremely well, especially from beyond the arc. Kelly Oubre Jr. went 4/4 from three in the first quarter alone and totaled 14 points. Cleveland native Terry Rozier had a nice homecoming leading all scorers with 16 points at the half.

As good as Oubre and Rozier were, what was even more impressive was Charlotte's effort on the defensive end of the floor and on the glass. The Hornets surprisingly out-rebounded the Cavs 22-16 and limited Cleveland to just one lone offensive rebound.

Things wouldn't get any better in the second half for the Cavaliers as head coach J.B. Bickerstaff was ejected from the game after going after the officials arguing about a blocking foul on Cedi Osman. Rozier made Bickerstaff pay by knocking down both shots from the line and then drilling a three for a five-point possession.

Isaiah Thomas picked up his first bucket as a Hornet by draining a three in front of the Cleveland bench after going 0/3 in the first two quarters of play. Thomas started gaining some confidence as the game went along and finished his first game with the team with 10 points on 4/11 shooting (2/7 3 FG).

Cleveland made a quick little 8-0 surge early in the fourth to make it 102-89, but they couldn't pull any closer. Charlotte matched buckets on the other end and once Darius Garland went to the bench for a rest, the lead soared back up to 20. The Hornets went on to win the game, 119-98.

Next up, the Hornets will return home to host the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday at 7 p.m. EST.

BOX SCORE

CHA: 38-26-32-

CLE: 31-18-31-

1st

CHA 12/20 FG | 6/9 3 FG | 9 REB | 12 PIP | 1 TOs

CLE 11/21 FG | 2/8 3 FG | 8 REB | 16 PIP | 2 TOs

2nd

CHA 22/41 FG | 9/16 3 FG | 22 REB | 26 PIP | 5 TOs

CLE 19/39 FG | 2/13 3 FG | 16 REB | 30 PIP | 7 TOs

3rd

CHA 34/65 FG | 13/27 3 FG | 33 REB | 42 PIP | 8 TOs

CLE 30/57 FG | 7/22 3 FG | REB | 42 PIP | 11 TOs

4th

CHA 43/85 FG | 17/38 3 FG | 45 REB | 52 PIP | 10 TOs

CLE 37/79 FG | 10/31 3 FG | 37 REB | 48 PIP | 14 TOs

