Hornets' Brandon Miller named to 2025 Rising Stars event at All-Star weekend
The NBA announced today the participants for the 2025 Rising Stars event, scheduled for All-Star weekend in San Francisco.
Charlotte Hornets' standout guard Brandon Miller received his second consecutive selection to the event, following his rookie appearance in 2024.
However, Miller will be unable to participate this year due to season-ending surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right wrist, an injury he sustained on January 15 during a 117-112 victory over the Utah Jazz.
Miller, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, was having a stellar sophomore season before his injury. Through 27 games, he averaged 21.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.1 steals per game.
As the Hornets' second-leading scorer, Miller was also establishing himself as one of the NBA's premier three-point shooters, connecting on 3.9 three-pointers per game—ranking fifth in the league.
In his young career spanning 101 games, Miller has established averages of 18.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game. His consistent performance and durability prior to this injury have been hallmarks of his young career with the Hornets.
Miller concluded his season with 14 games scoring 20 or more points, achieving his season high of 38 points in the Hornets' 123-121 overtime victory against the Detroit Pistons on November 21.
Other notable sophomores selected for the event include San Antonio's Victor Wembenyama, Portland's Scoot Henderson, Houston's Amen Thompson, and Dallas's Dereck Lively II.
The Rising Rising Stars Event will take place on Friday, February 14 as part of All-Star weekend which will conclude with the 2025 NBA All-Star game on Sunday, February 16.
