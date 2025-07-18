Hornets' Brandon Miller set to host camp in Charlotte
There were a lot of fans of the Charlotte Hornets who were wary of them drafting Brandon Miller. After the off-court situation at Alabama, some questioned his character.
The Hornets were comfortable with what they learned about the situation and drafted him with the second overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft.
So far, Miller has been nothing but great in Charlotte. Not only has he been good on the court, but his work in the community of Charlotte has been good to see, as well.
Miller has done a good job of getting involved in Charlotte, and now he will be hosting his Skills Factory Camp in Charlotte. The camp is open to children aged 9-14. It marks the first time that he has offered this camp in Charlotte, usually only having it available in Nashville, which is where he went to high school.
The Hornets are focused on building around Miller as a piece of their young core. He's hoping for a bounce-back season after only playing 27 games before suffering a shoulder injury this past year.
In those 27 games, Miller averaged 21 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game. He shot 40.3 percent from the field and 35.5 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
