Hornets' Brandon Miller shares next steps in recovery process
The injury bug has bitten the Charlotte Hornets hard all season, derailing what eventually has turned into a season to forget in the Queen City.
Charlotte’s rotation has been a revolving door since opening night. Tre Mann and Grant Williams haven’t suited up in months, while franchise cornerstone LaMelo Ball has watched 22 games from the sidelines in street clothes.
One of the more recent blows came when second-year man Brandon Miller went down with a torn scapholunate ligament on January 23, which caused the Hornets to lose their second-leading scorer.
On Monday night, Miller provided an update on his recovery.
“I think the next step right now is getting the cast-off. I think that’s all I’ll be worried about now,” Miller told reporters. “I think once the cast comes off, that’s when you know rehab will come with the right hand, and I’m going to be back like I never left.”
The former 2023 first-round pick was in the midst of a breakout sophomore campaign, averaging 21 points per game and 4.9 rebounds while shooting a crisp 44% from the field and 37.3% from deep.
