Hornets Buzzing with "Mint City" Return for 2024-25 City Edition Uniforms
The Charlotte Hornets are reportedly bringing back a fan-favorite look for their 2024-25 City Edition uniforms.
The team will revive the popular "Mint City" theme, which has been well-received in previous seasons.
The leak suggests that the uniforms will predominantly feature a mint green color, likely paying homage to Charlotte's history as the home of the first U.S. Branch Mint.
The design may also incorporate gold accents, a nod to the Carolina Gold Rush.
While the Hornets haven't officially confirmed the leak, fans are already abuzz with excitement. The "Mint City" jerseys have been praised for their unique color scheme and connection to local history.
If the rumors are true, expect to see these fresh uniforms on the court throughout the 2024-25 NBA season.
