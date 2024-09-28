All Hornets

Breaking: Hornets C Mark Williams to miss start of camp with foot injury

Not a good start on the injury front for the Charlotte Hornets.

Schuyler Callihan

Friday night, the Charlotte Hornets confirmed that center Mark Williams suffered a strained tendon in his left foot during an offseason workout on Thursday. He will miss the start of training camp and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, per the team.

Williams missed 63 games last season due to a back injury that he suffered in early December. The last game he appeared in was against the Toronto Raptors on December 8th. Prior to his injury, Williams averaged 12.7 points and 9.7 rebounds per game while shooting 64.9% from the field.

With Williams sidelined to open camp, the Hornets will slide Nick Richards into the starting spot with 39-year-old veteran Taj Gibson taking backup reps alongside newcomer Moussa Diabate.

