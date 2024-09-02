All Hornets

Hornets' Center Mark Williams Earns Spot in Top Centers Ranking

Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams is gaining national recognition, earning a spot in a recent top Centers ranking.

Ali Jawad

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Charlotte Hornets' young center, Mark Williams, has been recognized for his potential, securing the #24 spot in Frank Urbina HoopsHype's Top 30 Centers list.

Williams finds himself ranked just behind Bobby Portis and ahead of Clint Capela, a testament to the league's growing respect for his skills and potential impact.

HoopsHype's analysis highlights Williams' promising trajectory, particularly emphasizing his ability to thrive alongside the Hornets' playmakers, LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and Vasilije Micic. Their lob-throwing prowess perfectly complements Williams' athleticism and finishing ability around the rim.

The key for Williams will be maintaining his health throughout the season. If he can stay on the court, the Hornets' center has all the tools to make a significant leap in his third year.

This recognition from HoopsHype further solidifies the optimism surrounding the Hornets' young core. With Ball, Micic, Miller, and now Williams gaining national attention, Charlotte fans have plenty of reason to be excited about the team's future.

MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI

Greensboro Swarm Complete 4-Team Trade To Land Zavier Simpson and Caleb McConnell

Predicting some of the Hornets' team stats for the upcoming season

Charlotte Hornets make sneaky good addition to front office

Brandon Miller earns top 15 ranking among small forwards

Published
Ali Jawad

ALI JAWAD

Home/News