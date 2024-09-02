Hornets' Center Mark Williams Earns Spot in Top Centers Ranking
Charlotte Hornets' young center, Mark Williams, has been recognized for his potential, securing the #24 spot in Frank Urbina HoopsHype's Top 30 Centers list.
Williams finds himself ranked just behind Bobby Portis and ahead of Clint Capela, a testament to the league's growing respect for his skills and potential impact.
HoopsHype's analysis highlights Williams' promising trajectory, particularly emphasizing his ability to thrive alongside the Hornets' playmakers, LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and Vasilije Micic. Their lob-throwing prowess perfectly complements Williams' athleticism and finishing ability around the rim.
The key for Williams will be maintaining his health throughout the season. If he can stay on the court, the Hornets' center has all the tools to make a significant leap in his third year.
This recognition from HoopsHype further solidifies the optimism surrounding the Hornets' young core. With Ball, Micic, Miller, and now Williams gaining national attention, Charlotte fans have plenty of reason to be excited about the team's future.
