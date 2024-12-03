Hornets' center Mark Williams officially cleared, set to play first game in a year
Slowly but surely, the Charlotte Hornets are getting healthy. Tuesday evening, the team announced that center Mark Williams has been cleared and will make his season debut tonight after missing the first 20 games of the season due to a foot injury.
Charles Lee's pregame comments on Mark Williams
“He’s done a phenomenal job of being engaged in everything we’re doing. He’s had his return-to-play plan, but he never is doing something that’s going to take away from the team – he’s always traveled, he’s been in every film session. There’s been a couple times in practice where you have these moments of, ‘He’s going to help us.’ As I’m watching drills during practice, he’ll come stand next to me, and he’ll say whatever it may be, and you’re just like, ‘Damn, that guy gets it. That’s a thoughtful question, that’s a thoughtful statement.’ He’ll say, ‘Hey, I should be working behind the defense in that zone set,’ and you’re like, ‘Yep, he’s going to help us.’ I’m really looking forward to whenever he’s ready to rejoin the group because he brings another element of basketball IQ.”
Prior to his injury last season, Williams averaged 12.7 points and 9.7 rebounds per game.
