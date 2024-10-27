Hornets' Charles Lee gives honest grade on performance as head coach after three games
After a promising season opener against the Houston Rockets, the Charlotte Hornets have faced some early season adversity, losing their last two games, including a home opening loss on Saturday against the Miami Heat.
Durability has already become a significant issue in the young season for head coach Charles Lee and his team. Players like guard Brandon Miller (hip) who is expected to be out until at least November 1, while center Mark Williams (Foot) and forward Josh Green (Achilles) are also dealing with early injuries.
Lee, who is in his first season leading the charge, offered a candid self-assessment of his performance thus far.
"Average. I think that I keep learning about myself every game," Lee told reporters. "I tell the guys I’m not perfect either, so I have to continue to get better. I think I’m getting better in a lot of different ways My staff has been absolutely phenomenal in terms of communicating and helping me organize my thoughts or messaging to the players or to the team. So, average. But I’m going to get better, and check in with me at the end of the year."
Lee's honest evaluation reflects the challenges of a rookie head coach, particularly one leading a young and rebuilding team.
While the Hornets have shown flashes of potential early, consistency has been an issue. As the season progresses, Lee and his staff will look to develop their strategies and help the team turn into a more competitive force in the Eastern Conference.
The Hornets will return to action next Wednesday to host the Toronto Raptors at Spectrum Center.
