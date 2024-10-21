Hornets claim former Pistons guard off waivers, convert to two-way contract
The Charlotte Hornets announced today that the team has claimed guard Jared Rhoden off waivers and converted him to a two-way contract.
Rhoden, a 6-foot-6 guard, brings a blend of scoring and rebounding to the Hornets. He has experience in both the NBA and NBA G League, having played for the Detroit Pistons over the past two seasons.
During his time with the Pistons, Rhoden averaged 4.1 points per game, 2.3 rebounds, while shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from three-point range over 31 games played.
A native of Baldwin, New York, Rhoden went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft. He signed with the Portland Trail Blazers on August 3, 2022, but was waived before the regular season began. He then started his professional career with the Atlanta Hawks' G-League affiliate, the College Park Skyhawks.
Before his NBA career, Rhoden played four seasons at Seton Hall, where he distinguished himself as an efficient scorer and rebounder across four seasons for the Pirates, averaging 15.5 points and 6.7 rebounds per game during his senior year.
He played a key role in helping Seton Hall reach the NCAA tournament. Rhoden was named to the All-Big East First Team in the 2021-22 season and also made the All-Big East Tournament Team in 2021.
The move to claim the young guard comes just two days before the Hornets open their 2024-2025 regular season on the road against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night.
