Hornets continue free fall in latest NBA power rankings
The Charlotte Hornets have solidified their position near the bottom of the NBA standings, ranking 29th in Bleacher Report's latest NBA Power Rankings with a troubling net rating of -7.4.
Charlotte has emerged as one of the league's most committed rebuilding projects, with recent performances reinforcing their trajectory toward a high draft pick. Their struggles were further highlighted Thursday in a loss to the short-handed Dallas Mavericks, extending their losing streak to five and capping a grueling nine-game road trip.
The Hornets have won just two of their last 16 games, with the recent stretch particularly challenging as six of their nine consecutive road games came against teams with winning records.
With the team now 2-14 in their last 16 contests, fan attention has increasingly shifted toward draft prospects, particularly potential No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg. The 6-foot-9 Duke commit could form an electrifying partnership with point guard LaMelo Ball, giving supporters a glimmer of hope amid a bleak season.
The Hornets' front office has remained quiet about specific rebuild timelines, but their on-court performance speaks volumes about the organization's current direction.
Charlotte returns home looking to snap their losing streak, but faces an uphill battle to improve their standing before the season's end.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Hornets sign guard Malachi Flynn to 10-day contract
Hornets' road woes continue, falling to Mavericks for fifth straight loss
Starting lineups for Charlotte Hornets' road matchup vs. Dallas Mavericks
Score predictions for Charlotte Hornets vs. Dallas Mavericks