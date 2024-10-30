Hornets could be without guard Vasilije Micic vs. Raptors
Wednesday afternoon, the Charlotte Hornets announced that second-year guard Vasilije Micic has been added to the injury report with an illness and is considered questionable for tonight's home game against the Toronto Raptors.
Micic has struggled in the early goings of the season, averaging a measly 2.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, and one assist per game while shooting an abysmal 16% from the floor and 14% from three-point range. Granted, he's only attempted 18 total shots on the season, but he just hasn't looked like the same guy the Hornets acquired last year from Oklahoma City.
Part of his sluggish start could be due to the fact that he hasn't had much of an offseason. Like his new teammate, Josh Green, he participated in the Summer Olympics and then not long after went straight into training camp mode with the Hornets. Due to his struggles, the Hornets have played Tre Mann and Cody Martin some at the point, but very little as LaMelo Ball has rarely come off the floor.
The Hornets will already be without Brandon Miller (glute), Mark Williams (foot), and DaQuan Jeffries (hand).
Tonight's action between the Hornets and Raptors will tip off at 7 p.m. EST and can be streamed live on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.
