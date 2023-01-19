Hornets Could 'Head Toward a Rebuild in the Second Half of the Year'

After defeating the Houston Rockets Wednesday night, the Charlotte Hornets have moved out of dead last in the Eastern Conference, which now belongs to the Detroit Pistons. However, the Hornets lost a big piece during the game as LaMelo Ball exited with an ugly ankle injury. He did not return.

This marks the third time this season that Ball has injured his ankle and judging by the way he needed help off the court, this could be another lengthy absence for the face of the franchise. With Ball likely out for an extended period of time and Gordon Hayward, Kelly Oubre Jr., and Cody Martin already on the shelf, the Hornets may start to turn its focus to the future.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Hornets are expected to listen in on trade offers for some of their veteran players.

"They're a clear rebuilding team. When you look at their record, they've been without Miles Bridges all season long. They've had extended injuries. LaMelo Ball has missed a lot of time. Dennis Smith Jr's missed a lot of time. Gordon Hayward has missed a lot of time. They've just dealt with an onslaught. Everything that can go wrong has gone wrong for this team. They've got the worst record in the Eastern Conference, the second-worst record in the league. And as you move toward the deadline coming up in less than one month, teams are expecting the Hornets to listen in on a lot of their key players. Terry Rozier, I'm told, is going to be a guy the Hornets will listen on conversations about. Can you get young players and picks for a guy like that? And then you look at expiring contracts of guys nearing the end of their deals - Jalen McDaniels, Mason Plumlee, Kelly Oubre Jr., Gordon Hayward of course. I think they're going to be open-minded with all those guys in seeing if there's a market, if there's interest for those players. Look for the Hornets to really move toward a rebuild in the second half of the year. There's going to be playoff teams that have a level of interest in some of these guys."

The NBA trade deadline is set for Thursday, February 9th.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @All_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.