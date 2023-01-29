Hornets Defeat Heat in Sunday Matinee

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Charlotte Hornets won back-to-back games for just the third time this season as they defeated the visiting Miami Heat, 122-117 on Sunday afternoon.

LaMelo Ball got off to another slow start making just one of his first five shots from the field. He went down the tunnel and into the locker room with a towel on his hand at around the 1:38 mark of the second quarter but did start the second half.

In lieu of Ball's offensive struggles, Gordon Hayward and Terry Rozier picked up the slack combining for 30 points (15 each) on 11/15 shooting from the field. Rozier ended the first half in style pulling up from the logo and banking one in right as the buzzer sounded.

After trailing for much of the game, the Hornets found their touch from deep, connecting on 6/10 three's in the third quarter. P.J. Washington had 15 points himself in the frame and hit three consecutive deep balls to help Charlotte go on 19-5 run in the final four minutes of the third to take a 91-86 lead. Once again, Rozier brought the fans to their feet with another buzzer beater, this time right in front of the Miami bench.

Charlotte went up by 12 after a Rozier basket midway through the fourth but a 6-0 run by Miami cut the deficit to four, causing Steve Clifford to burn a timeout in an attempt put an end to the quick strike.

Miami made it a two-point game but that was as close as they would get. Following a jumpball won by Rozier, Plumlee grabbed the ball and took it hard to the rim for the lay in and then on the following possession, LaMelo hit a three to stretch the lead out to eight.

The Hornets will now hit the road for three games, beginning with the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night at 8 p.m. EST.

1ST: MIA 28-26

MIA: 12/23 FG | 1/4 3FG | 9 REB | 5 AST | 3 TO | 14 PIP

CHA: 10/22 FG | 3/12 3FG | 12 REB | 5 AST | 4 TO | 12 PIP

2ND: MIA 62-58

MIA: 24/43 FG | 4/10 3FG | 15 REB | 12 AST | 6 TO | 30 PIP

CHA: 21/41 FG | 6/22 3FG | 22 REB | 10 AST | 11 TO | 28 PIP

3RD: CHA 91-86

MIA: 34/68 FG | 8/20 3FG | 25 REB | 19 AST | 10 TO | 40 PIP

CHA: 34/63 FG | 12/32 3FG | 34 REB | 21 AST | 15 TO | 42 PIP

4TH: CHA wins 122-117

MIA: 45/93 FG | 10/31 3FG | 36 REB | 26 AST | 11 TO | 10 PIP

CHA: 45/83 FG | 15/40 3FG | 47 REB | 25 AST | 19 TO | 25 PIP

