Hornets Reportedly Discussed a Ben Simmons-Miles Bridges Trade at the Deadline
The Charlotte Hornets were clear sellers at the trade deadline this past season, trading Terry Rozier, PJ Washington, and Gordon Hayward - a group they tried to build something with over the last few years but were unable to due to the team's injuries.
During those weeks of trade negotiations, shipping off Miles Bridges was on the table according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports.
"Charlotte, sources said, held conversations with Brooklyn about swapping Bridges in a package that would have brought the Hornets in February. Sacramento was another team that inquired about Bridges at the deadline."
I understand the trade value may not match the production, but that's still a very underwhelming return for Charlotte. Even with other assets potentially involved, Simmons is the exact type of player the Hornets need to stay away from. He's expensive, doesn't stay on the floor, and can't shoot the ball whatsoever. Plus, adding him means he and LaMelo Ball are splitting time handling the point and that alone is a dealbreaker.
Those talks, of course, were with Mitch Kupchak operating the front office. Jeff Peterson known Ben Simmons' value better than anyone after being around him the last couple of years in Brooklyn. If the Hornets do execute a sign-and-trade with Bridges, it's going to be a return that makes sense. Ben Simmons does not fit that definition.
