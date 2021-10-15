Charlotte Hornets Division, Conference, and NBA Finals Odds

    • October 15, 2021
    Hornets Division, Conference, and NBA Finals Odds

    Taking a look at how the Hornets may perform this season according to the folks in Las Vegas.
    Author:

    The Charlotte Hornets are coming off a season in which they finished 33-39, nestling in the 10th spot in the Eastern Conference standings. The Hornets will get their first chance at revenge of the Indiana Pacers on opening night after Indiana pummeled the Hornets in the NBA's new play-in playoff game last season, 144-117.

    Although the Hornets ended the season on a sour note, there's a lot of excitement surrounding the organization. They have some of the most exciting young talent in the league and have been tabbed by many as the most entertaining team in the NBA. You can attribute that to LaMelo Ball's unreal passes, Miles Bridges' thunderous slam dunks, and even play-by-play announcer Eric Collins going absolutely nuts on the biggest plays of the game on any given night. 

    The Hornets made some changes to the roster in the offseason most notably replacing Tyler Zeller with Mason Plumlee and moving on from guards Devonte' Graham and Malik Monk. The Hornets are the 4th youngest team in the league with the average player age set at 24.4. Can they make the playoffs with that much youth? Looking around the Eastern Conference, it's going to be a challenge. Even if they don't secure one of the top eight seeds, they should certainly be in the mix for a spot in the play-in game once again. 

    According to VegasInsider.com, the Hornets have the third-best odds to win the Southeast division.

    Miami Heat: +100

    Atlanta Hawks: +125

    Charlotte Hornets: +1000

    Washington Wizards: +1600

    Orlando Magic: +10000

    Eastern Conference odds:

    Brooklyn Nets -125

    Milwaukee Bucks +425

    Philadelphia 76ers +750

    Miami Heat +1200

    Atlanta Hawks +1600

    Boston Celtics +2000

    Chicago Bulls +3000

    New York Knicks +4000

    Charlotte Hornets +5000

    Indiana Pacers +5000

    Toronto Raptors +6600

    Washington Wizards +6600

    Cleveland Cavaliers +25000

    Detroit Pistons +25000

    Orlando Magic +25000

    Hornets NBA Finals Odds: +10000

