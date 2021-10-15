Charlotte Hornets Division, Conference, and NBA Finals Odds

Hornets Division, Conference, and NBA Finals Odds
The Charlotte Hornets are coming off a season in which they finished 33-39, nestling in the 10th spot in the Eastern Conference standings. The Hornets will get their first chance at revenge of the Indiana Pacers on opening night after Indiana pummeled the Hornets in the NBA's new play-in playoff game last season, 144-117.
Although the Hornets ended the season on a sour note, there's a lot of excitement surrounding the organization. They have some of the most exciting young talent in the league and have been tabbed by many as the most entertaining team in the NBA. You can attribute that to LaMelo Ball's unreal passes, Miles Bridges' thunderous slam dunks, and even play-by-play announcer Eric Collins going absolutely nuts on the biggest plays of the game on any given night.
The Hornets made some changes to the roster in the offseason most notably replacing Tyler Zeller with Mason Plumlee and moving on from guards Devonte' Graham and Malik Monk. The Hornets are the 4th youngest team in the league with the average player age set at 24.4. Can they make the playoffs with that much youth? Looking around the Eastern Conference, it's going to be a challenge. Even if they don't secure one of the top eight seeds, they should certainly be in the mix for a spot in the play-in game once again.
According to VegasInsider.com, the Hornets have the third-best odds to win the Southeast division.
Miami Heat: +100
Atlanta Hawks: +125
Charlotte Hornets: +1000
Washington Wizards: +1600
Orlando Magic: +10000
Eastern Conference odds:
Brooklyn Nets -125
Milwaukee Bucks +425
Philadelphia 76ers +750
Miami Heat +1200
Atlanta Hawks +1600
Boston Celtics +2000
Chicago Bulls +3000
New York Knicks +4000
Charlotte Hornets +5000
Indiana Pacers +5000
Toronto Raptors +6600
Washington Wizards +6600
Cleveland Cavaliers +25000
Detroit Pistons +25000
Orlando Magic +25000
Hornets NBA Finals Odds: +10000
