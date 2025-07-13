Hornets Dodge Cooper Flagg in Monday’s Summer League Game vs. Mavs
What was supposed to be an excitement-filled Summer League schedule for the Charlotte Hornets has turned into a more favorable slate as three of the top picks in this year's draft have or will sit out for their matchup with the Bugs.
According to Tim McMahon of ESPN, the Dallas Mavericks are shutting down No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg for the rest of the summer, just one day ahead of their game against the Hornets. This makes Flagg the third top-five pick the Hornets won't see, joining Ace Bailey (Utah) and VJ Edgecombe (Philadelphia).
Flagg had a rough debut against the Los Angeles Lakers, posting just 10 points on 5/21 shooting, including a 0/5 night from downtown. He quickly disposed of the ridiculous "bust" takes following his debut by going off for 31 (10/21 FG, 3/9 3FG) against the San Antonio Spurs.
The Hornets and Mavericks will square off Monday night in Vegas at the Thomas & Mack Center at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will be aired on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.
