Hornets Dodge Cooper Flagg in Monday’s Summer League Game vs. Mavs

Another top pick will sit out against the Charlotte Hornets.

Schuyler Callihan

Jul 12, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) looks on against the San Antonio Spurs in the second quarter of their game at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images
What was supposed to be an excitement-filled Summer League schedule for the Charlotte Hornets has turned into a more favorable slate as three of the top picks in this year's draft have or will sit out for their matchup with the Bugs.

According to Tim McMahon of ESPN, the Dallas Mavericks are shutting down No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg for the rest of the summer, just one day ahead of their game against the Hornets. This makes Flagg the third top-five pick the Hornets won't see, joining Ace Bailey (Utah) and VJ Edgecombe (Philadelphia).

Flagg had a rough debut against the Los Angeles Lakers, posting just 10 points on 5/21 shooting, including a 0/5 night from downtown. He quickly disposed of the ridiculous "bust" takes following his debut by going off for 31 (10/21 FG, 3/9 3FG) against the San Antonio Spurs.

The Hornets and Mavericks will square off Monday night in Vegas at the Thomas & Mack Center at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will be aired on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.

Schuyler Callihan
Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

