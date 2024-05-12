All Hornets

Hornets Draft Slot Revealed in 2024 NBA Draft Lottery

The 2024 NBA Draft order is set.

Oct 11, 2017; Charlotte, NC, USA; A view of the Charlotte Hornets logo at half court / Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
Moments ago, the Charlotte Hornets were awarded the 6th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft during the annual NBA Draft Lottery.

Below is a history of where the Hornets picked in the Lottery and who they selected.

2023: G/F Brandon Miller, 2nd overall

2022: C Jalen Duren, 13th overall (traded for Mark Williams)

2021: G James Bouknight, 11th overall

2020: G LaMelo Ball, 3rd overall

2019: F P.J. Washington, 12th overall

2018: G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 11th overall (traded for Miles Bridges)

2017: G Malik Monk, 11th overall

2015: F Frank Kaminsky, 9th overall

2013: F Cody Zeller, 4th overall

2012: F Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, 2nd overall

2011: G Kemba Walker, 2nd overall

2009: G Gerald Henderson, 12th overall

2008: G D.J. Augustin, 9th overall

2007: F Brandan Wright, 8th overall

2006: G Adam Morrison, 3rd overall

2005: G Raymond Felton, 5th overall

2004: G Shaun Livingston, 4th overall (traded for Emeka Okafor)

1999: G Baron Davis, 3rd overall

1996: G Kobe Bryant, 13th overall (traded for Vlade Divac)

1994: F Carlos Rogers, 11th overall (traded for Dana Barros, Eddie Johnson, 1st round pick)

1992: C Alonzo Mourning, 2nd overall

1991: F Larry Johnson, 1st overall

1990: G/F Kendall Gill, 5th overall

1989: F J.R. Reid, 5th overall

