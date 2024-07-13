Hornets Draw Challenging Group for NBA Cup
The Charlotte Hornets will have a tough time advancing in the 2024 In-Season Tournament, drawing the Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Orlando Magic, and Philadelphia 76ers in group play.
Group play will begin on November 12th, playing on Tuesday's and Friday's throughout the month. Group play dates: Nov. 12, Nov. 15, Nov. 22, Nov. 26, Nov. 29, and Dec. 3. Once group play concludes, the eight teams that advance to a single-elimination knockout round which will take place on December 10th and 11th. The surviving teams will head to Las Vegas for the semifinals and championship game which will be played at T-Mobile Arena. For the 22 teams that do not advance out of group play, they will be assigned one home and one away game by the NBA. Teams that lose in the quarterfinal roun
