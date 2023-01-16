Hornets Drop Fifth Straight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Charlotte Hornets were swept by the Boston Celtics in a two-game homestand, losing 122-106 on Saturday and 130-118 Monday afternoon. Jayson Tatum led the way notching 51 points on the day.

Charlotte got off to a great start Saturday night against the Celtics, but not so much this afternoon. The Hornets played from behind essentially from the get-go. LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier were ice cold combining to shoot 5/22 from the field. Ball picked up his third foul midway through the second quarter and went to the bench for the remaining six minutes.

Fortunately, Jalen McDaniels picked a good time to have a career day scoring the ball with 18 points (7/10 FG, 4/5 3FG) - the most he's ever recorded in a half in his career. If it weren't for McDaniels, the Hornets would have been in a world of trouble.

Malcolm Brogdon gave the Celtics a shot in the arm off the bench with 16 points, nailing down four threes in the first 24 minutes of action. Jayson Tatum gave the Hornets fits inside which led to several buckets and trips to the free-throw line. Boston took a 66-55 lead into the break.

Although the game felt one-sided, the Hornets managed to continue to chip away and eventually made it a one-score game in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter. It wasn't any one player in particular that ushered the comeback, more so a collective effort.

Boston ballooned the lead back up to double-digits

The Hornets will now hit the road for another four-game road trip which begins Wednesday night in Houston against the Rockets. Tip is set for 8 p.m. EST.

1ST: BOS 35-22

BOS: 13/24 FG | 6/13 3FG | 15 REB | 12 AST | 2 TO | 12 PIP

CHA: 8/28 FG | 3/10 3FG | 15 REB | 5 AST | 0 TO | 8 PIP

2ND: BOS 66-55

BOS: 23/45 FG | 10/23 3FG | 26 REB | 21 AST | 6 TO | 22 PIP

CHA: 18/47 FG | 8/18 3FG | 21 REB | 12 AST | 1 TO | 18 PIP

3RD: BOS 92-86

BOS: 32/67 FG | 15/34 3FG | 37 REB | 29 AST | 9 TO | 30 PIP

CHA: 30/72 FG | 11/25 3FG | 33 REB | 21 AST | 2 TO | 34 PIP

4TH: BOS wins 130-118

BOS: 43/87 FG | 20/43 3FG | 47 REB | 34 AST | 12 TO | 42 PIP

CHA: 41/90 FG | 13/31 3FG | 38 REB | 26 AST | 5 TO | 50 PIP

