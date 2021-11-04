Hornets Drop First Game of Five-Game Road Swing

Wednesday night's game between Charlotte and Golden State got off a bit of a sloppy start for both teams. The Warriors had issues turning the ball over but the Hornets couldn't capitalize, failing to hit shots. The Hornets led 26-21 after the first quarter of play which marks the first time this season they've held a lead after one.

Moving into the 2nd quarter, Miles Bridges carried the Hornets while Jordan Poole caught fire for Golden State. This was a nice coming-out party for Bridges on national television to show how he has improved in every facet of the game. He showed off his ball-handling skills, made some terrific defensive plays, and hit his jumper with consistency. If it weren't for Bridges, the Hornets would have been in a rut early on.

Jordan Poole continued his big night into the 2nd half as he finished the night with 31 points, hitting 7/16 threes. Stephen Curry was held in check for most of the game as he only mustered up 15 points with only three threes.

The third quarter was where the Hornets fell apart. After making four of their first five shots from the field, Charlotte ended the quarter shooting 5/17 from the field. Not to mention, turnovers became problematic once again as they turned it over seven times in the third alone.

The Warriors would go on to win, 114-92.

The Hornets will now travel to Sacramento to take on the Kings with a scheduled tipoff set for 10 p.m. EST on Friday.

