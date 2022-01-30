Hornets Drop Sunday Matinee to Clippers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Charlotte Hornets fell to the Los Angeles Clippers 115-90 on Sunday afternoon, putting an end to their three-game winning streak.

Good looks weren't easy to come by for the Hornets early on as they missed their first five shots from the field before Miles Bridges got the hometown team on the board nearly three minutes in. The Clippers attacked the basket seemingly every possession and found a lot of success from a variety of contributors. Despite the offensive struggles, the Hornets found themselves up 25-24 after one.

Los Angeles jumped out to a 15-6 run in the opening minutes of the second, knocking down several points in the paint. The bigs weren't doing much as Ivica Zubac had just three points in the half. It was the guards that were slipping through and getting deep in the paint, especially Reggie Jackson who knocked down 5/8 shots in the first 24 minutes. LA took a 51-47 lead into the break.

After falling behind 10, the Hornets got right back in the game after back-to-back threes from Terry Rozier and Cody Martin sparked an 8-0 run, making it 57-55. LaMelo Ball had ten points in the third to keep the Hornets within reach, but the Clippers had an answer every time Charlotte pulled within one possession. The Clippers finally got some separation, outscoring the Hornets 8-2 in the final minutes of the third and then once again, getting out to a hot start to the quarter with a 13-3 run to open the fourth. Justise Winslow recorded eight of the Clippers points during the run.

The Hornets were bothered by LA's length and size inside and continued to have trouble finishing at the rim. The lead extended out to 20 with just under five minutes to go and Charlotte couldn't crawl back into it.

The Hornets will have a couple of days off before they travel to Boston to battle the Celtics on Wednesday. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. EST.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.