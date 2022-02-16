Hornets Drop to T-Wolves in Overtime

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - The Charlotte Hornets have officially dipped under the .500 mark after falling to the Minnesota Timberwolves 126-120 on Tuesday night in overtime.

Minnesota had it going early beating the Hornets out in transition after nearly every defensive rebound. By pushing the pace, the Timberwolves were able to jump out to a 19-7 lead forcing James Borrego to burn an early timeout and shake up the lineup. Borrego went with more size playing Plumlee and Harrell together and even giving some minutes out to rookie J.T. Thor. This was the lineup that turned things around in Saturday's game against Memphis and it turned the momentum around once again in the first half of this game. Plumlee had without a doubt his best game of his Hornets career finishing one assist shy of a triple-double (14 points, 17 rebounds, and 9 assists).

The Hornets were ice cold from deep in the first (1/11) but consistently had success getting to the rim and the free throw line. That continued in the second quarter and shockingly enough, the Hornets owned the paint (28-22) and the glass (37-25) through the first half of the game.

Charlotte had a balanced attack getting 14 from LaMelo Ball, 13 from Miles Bridges, and 12 from Terry Rozier, giving them a 58-52 lead at the break. Melo had the touch from the early minutes of the game dropping in three running floaters and a pair of threes.

The Hornets didn't take long to heat up in the second half going on a 8-3 run to get things started thanks to a pair of threes from LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges. The intensity on the defensive end continued to bother Minnesota as they turned it over five times in the third quarter alone.

Early in the fourth, the Hornets pushed their lead out to 13 after a thunderous dunk from J.T. Thor. A few minutes later, Karl-Anthony Towns and Patrick Beverley checked back into the game and helped engineer a 21-7 run to come all the way back and take the lead with 1:30 left, 105-104. Another three from Towns gave Minnesota a four point advantage but that was quickly erased by a corner three from Miles Bridges. DeAngelo Russell missed a three on the next possession and Bridges was able to tie the game up at the line but only made 1/2 on that trip, preventing the Hornets from taking the lead. Russell missed yet another three at the buzzer, sending the game to overtime.

Towns continued to carry Minnesota in the overtime frame collecting seven points in the first three minutes. Charlotte came out flat on both ends and LaMelo Ball fouling out of the game didn't help the situation. The lead got out to as many as seven points in overtime and the Hornets were unable to close the gap largely due missed shots at the free throw line.

The Hornets will return home for the final game before the All-Star break to host the Miami Heat on Thursday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST.

BOX SCORE

CHA: 24-34-29-21-12-120

MIN: 27-25-26-30-18-126

TEAM STATS BY QTR (accumulative):

1st

CHA 9/24 FG | 1/11 3FG | 17 REB | 16 PIP | 5 TOs

MIN 11/31 FG | 4/18 3FG | 16 REB | 14 PIP | 2 TOs

2nd

CHA 21/51 FG | 4/17 3FG | 37 REB | 28 PIP | 9 TOs

MIN 16/50 FG | 4/26 3FG | 25 REB | 22 PIP | 4 TOs

3rd

CHA 32/74 FG | 6/26 3FG | 48 REB | 44 PIP | 11 TOs

MIN 27/73 FG | 8/39 3FG | 35 REB | 36 PIP | 9 TOs

4th

CHA 42/102 FG | 8/33 3FG | 62 REB | 56 PIP | 14 TOs

MIN 43/109 FG | 13/55 3FG | 58 REB | 56 PIP | 13 TOs

