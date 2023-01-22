Hornets Edge Out Hawks in Final Seconds

ATLANTA, GA - For just the second time this season, the Charlotte Hornets have won back-to-back games. Saturday night the Hornets battled back to defeat the Atlanta Hawks, 122-118 putting an end to their five-game winning streak.

Charlotte trailed by 16 at the half but put up 36 and 38-point quarters in the second half.

Despite being without LaMelo Ball (wrist, ankle), the Hornets had no issues offensively. For Charlotte to have any chance in this game, they needed a big night from Terry Rozier, and boy, did he come through or what?

Rozier recorded 34 points on the night on 11/25 shooting from the field, including going 7/13 from three-point range. He gave the Hornets their first lead of the second half by nailing a three with 5:58 on the clock and then following a made tip by Clint Capela to give the Hawks the lead with five seconds left, Rozier came through once again on the other end. Okay, maybe he had some help from Jalen Johnson, who fouled him on a three-point attempt but still, he made all three freebies to regain the lead, 120-118.

Atlanta took a timeout with one second remaining to advance the ball but they were unable to inbound the ball and Rozier put the final nail in the coffin by hitting two more free throws.

The Hornets will be back at it Monday night when they take on the Utah Jazz. Tip is set for 9 p.m. EST.

