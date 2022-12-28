Hornets End Six-Game Road Trip with Loss to Golden State

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - They battled hard for 48 minutes but the Charlotte Hornets couldn't pull off the season sweep of the NBA defending champs, falling to the Golden State Warriors, 110-105 Tuesday night. This puts an end to an end to a grueling six-game road trip in which the Hornets compiled a 2-4 record.

Klay Thompson exploded out of the gates hitting a trio of three-pointers, leading all scorers with 14 after one. Fortunately for Charlotte, Golden State went absolutely ice cold from beyond the arc missing 16 consecutive three-point attempts; a stretch that went from the start of the second quarter until the final minutes of the third when Thompson hit a contested three in front of the Hornets bench.

Neither team could really grab any momentum in the third as each run was answered with another run. Every time Charlotte would pull to within seven or eight, the Warriors went on a mini run themselves to push the lead back up to 15-18. The Hornets went on a 12-2 run in the opening minutes of the fourth to cut the deficit to just four, 94-90. A few minutes later, P.J. Washington accidentally made a three-ball to cut the lead to one. Yes, accidentally. Washington tossed up what was supposed to be an alley-oop pass to rookie center Mark Williams but it ended up going through for a triple.

Charlotte's offense became a bit stagnant leading to back-to-back shot clock violations, which was then followed up by a turnover via a bad pass from Terry Rozier. They were able to quickly work their way through the few sloppy trips down the floor and answered with consecutive threes from LaMelo Ball and Gordon Hayward to draw things even.

Jonathan Kuminga was the difference late in the game for Golden State on both ends of the floor. He ripped one away from Washington, effected some shots, broke the tie with a dunk, and then hit a floater a minute later. With 21 seconds left in the game, Kuminga slammed another one home, essentially squashing Charlotte's hopes of a late comeback.

The Hornets return home to Spectrum Center Thursday night to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. EST.

TEAM STATS (ACCUMULATIVE)

1ST: GS 37-26

CHA: 9/26 FG | 3/15 3FG | 12 REB | 5 AST | 1 TO | 10 PIP

GS: 13/24 FG | 6/11 3FG | 14 REB | 11 AST | 2 TO | 12 PIP

2ND: GS 65-52

CHA: 19/50 FG | 4/23 3FG | 25 REB | 10 AST | 5 TO | 22 PIP

GS: 23/54 FG | 6/22 3FG | 30 REB | 17 AST | 6 TO | 30 PIP

3RD: GS 89-78

CHA: 29/71 FG | 6/27 3FG | 34 REB | 15 AST | 10 TO | 6 PIP

GS: 32/75 FG | 7/28 3FG | 40 REB | 25 AST | 10 TO | 15 PIP

4TH: GS wins 110-105

CHA: 38/93 FG | 10/38 3FG | 48 REB | 22 AST | 14 TO | 42 PIP

GS: 41/95 FG | 8/37 3FG | 49 REB | 31 AST | 14 TO | 56 PIP

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @All_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.