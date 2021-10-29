Skip to main content
    October 29, 2021
    Hornets Exercise Team Options on LaMelo Ball, P.J. Washington

    The Hornets officially pick up the team options on two of their younger players.
    Author:

    PRESS RELEASE FROM THE CHARLOTTE HORNETS

    October 29, 2021 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations & General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has exercised its third-year option on guard LaMelo Ball and its fourth-year option on forward PJ Washington.

    Ball is in his second season with the Hornets and is averaging 22.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game through Charlotte’s first four games of the season. The reigning Rookie of the Year, Ball averaged 15.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.6 steals per game in 51 games, including 31 starts during the 2020-21 season to become just the 12th rookie in NBA history to average 15.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game. A Chino Hills, California native, he was selected third overall in the 2020 NBA Draft after spending the 2019-20 season with the Illawarra Hawks.

    In 125 career games, including 118 starts, Washington is averaging 12.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game while shooting .444% from the field and .377% from 3-point range. The 2019-20 All-Rookie Second Team selection begins his third season in Charlotte and has accrued averages of 6.0 points and 5.3 rebounds per game in three games. Last season, Washington became the youngest player in franchise history to score 40 points in a game on Feb. 28, 2021, after he scored 42 points in a win at Sacramento.

