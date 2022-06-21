REPORT: Hornets Expected to Gauge Trade Interest for Four Players

Charlotte will be willing to listen to trade offers over the next couple of weeks.

This week, Hornets GM Mitch Kupchak will be spending a lot of his time gearing up a plan for what to do in the 2022 NBA Draft and potentially finalizing a deal with a new head coach.

Next week, the focus will shift to the construction of the roster as they begin laying out plans for free agency, contract extensions, and even begin trade talks. According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, the Hornets are expected to gauge trade interest in Terry Rozier, P.J. Washington, Kelly Oubre Jr., and Mason Plumlee in advance of Bridges' restricted free agency.

The Hornets need to make an improvement on the defensive end of the floor and could also use help underneath with a veteran big man that would be considered as an upgrade over Plumlee. Of the four players mentioned, P.J. Washington is the most versatile defender and at times, can play really well defensively. Oubre is a bit of a liability defensively but he's on the floor to make threes. If they can find a 3&D wing, it'll open the door for an Oubre trade.

A lot of what happens in the draft on Thursday night will determine the future of Rozier and Plumlee. If the Hornets trade up for Shaedon Sharpe or sit tight and select Mark Williams at No. 13, that will prompt a move for one of the veterans.

Until the Hornets actually announce a head coach, there's no telling as to what players they would like to put on the trading block or who they will target in free agency. For instance, Oubre may be someone the Hornets are willing to move, but if it's D'Antoni who gets the job, he may want to hold on to him as he would fit perfectly in his style of offense.

