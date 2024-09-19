Hornets 'Expressed Interest' in Trading for Cavs' Defensive Star
It's been a relatively quiet offseason for the Charlotte Hornets outside of the draft and making a trade to land shooting guard Josh Green from the Dallas Mavericks. But according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Hornets considered making another trade to bolster its defensive play.
Scotto says the Hornets and the Brooklyn Nets "expressed interest" in trading for 23-year-old small forward Isaac Okoro before inking a new three-year contract to remain with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The former No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft has split time in the NBA as a starter and bench piece, moving into more of a reserve role over the past two seasons. In 279 career games, Okoro has averaged 8.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game while shooting 46% from the floor and 34% from three-point range.
Scotto did not reveal any further details as to who the Hornets considered coughing up in a potential trade with Cleveland, but with a lack of attractive moveable options, Charlotte couldn't offer up enough to get a deal done.
MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI
Leaked images tease stunning Charlotte Hornets NBA Cup home court
Which Hornets Could Be Targeted in an NBA Expansion Draft?
Hornets Carrying the Biggest Cap Hits in 2024-25
Brandon Miller Rises, LaMelo Ball Falls in CBS Sports Top 100 Players Ranking