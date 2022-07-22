Skip to main content

Hornets Fan from Michael Jordan Video Finally Meets LaMelo Ball

This kid was able to track down Melo in Uptown Charlotte.

A month ago, a couple of kids that are huge fans of LaMelo Ball showed up at the Charlotte Hornets parking garage in hopes of getting to meet the young star. Instead, they came across the greatest player to ever play the game, Michael Jordan, the team's owner.

As excited as the young fans were to see MJ, Michael didn't appear to be too pleased with them being there and filming him as well. The fans asked where LaMelo was and also asked for a picture with him. Jordan wasn't having it and the video went viral on social media. 

Believe it or not, the two fans were able to finally meet LaMelo this week as they saw him in Uptown Charlotte. At some point in time Ball must have seen the video because when they told him they were the fans from the viral video, he was shocked. 

