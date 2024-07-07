Hornets Featured in NBA's First-Ever Six-Team Trade
The Charlotte Hornets acquired veteran guard Reggie Jackson in a reported trade with the Denver Nuggets and then picked up Josh Green in a deal with the Dallas Mavericks, in addition to a pair of future second-round picks. Late Friday night, we learned that they were a part of the same deal and one that made NBA history.
For the first time ever, a six-team trade was completed featuring the Dallas Mavericks, Minnesota Timberwolves, Golden State Warriors, Denver Nuggets, Charlotte Hornets, and Philadelphia 76ers. Charlotte received the biggest return with two players and two picks, the Nuggets received the least with cash considerations, and the Mavericks scooped up the biggest name involved in the deal landing Klay Thompson.
Full trade breakdown can be viewed in the table below.
Mavericks
T-Wolves
Warriors
Nuggets
Hornets
76ers
Klay Thompson
2031 2nd Rd Pick Swaps
Kyle Anderson
Cash
Josh Green
2031 2nd Rd Pick
2025 2nd Rd Pick
2025 2nd Rd Pick
Buddy Hield
Reggie Jackson
Cash
2029 2nd Rd Pick
2030 2nd Rd Pick
