Hornets Featured in NBA's First-Ever Six-Team Trade

Charlotte picks up several pieces in a history-making trade.

Schuyler Callihan

The Charlotte Hornets acquired veteran guard Reggie Jackson in a reported trade with the Denver Nuggets and then picked up Josh Green in a deal with the Dallas Mavericks, in addition to a pair of future second-round picks. Late Friday night, we learned that they were a part of the same deal and one that made NBA history.

For the first time ever, a six-team trade was completed featuring the Dallas Mavericks, Minnesota Timberwolves, Golden State Warriors, Denver Nuggets, Charlotte Hornets, and Philadelphia 76ers. Charlotte received the biggest return with two players and two picks, the Nuggets received the least with cash considerations, and the Mavericks scooped up the biggest name involved in the deal landing Klay Thompson.

Full trade breakdown can be viewed in the table below.

Mavericks

T-Wolves

Warriors

Nuggets

Hornets

76ers

Klay Thompson

2031 2nd Rd Pick Swaps

Kyle Anderson

Cash

Josh Green

2031 2nd Rd Pick

2025 2nd Rd Pick

2025 2nd Rd Pick

Buddy Hield

Reggie Jackson

Cash

2029 2nd Rd Pick

2030 2nd Rd Pick

Published
Schuyler Callihan

SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

schuylercallihan(at)gmail.com  Twitter:@Callihan_ Schuyler Callihan is the lead publisher of Mountaineers Now, All Panthers, and All Hornets on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. He took over publishing duties of All Panthers in 2020 and wanted to expand his professional coverage in the Queen City by running the operations at All Hornets. Schuyler attended Bethany College in Bethany, West Virginia before finishing up his schooling at Alamance Community College in Graham, North Carolina. The Wheeling, West Virginia native made the move to North Carolina in 2015 and has been in Charlotte since 2021.

