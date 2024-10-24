Hornets film locker room celebration following Charles Lee's first win
A coaching transition is not always easy on players or organization, and while it's still considered to be the honeymoon phase for Charles Lee and the Charlotte Hornets, it feels like a match made in heaven.
The Hornets' biggest pieces are all 26 years old or younger and having a young, energetic head coach with a championship pedigree was exactly what the doctor ordered.
Going back to the first day of Summer League, or, even the day of the introductory press conference, you could see that every member of the roster was completely locked in and bought into Lee's vision for the franchise. They want to be a part of building something special and have made it a point to become close with their new head coach.
Following the season-opening win over a very talented Houston Rockets team, the Hornets social media team captured the locker room celebration where Lee was doused with water bottles and pulled out a couple of dance moves with the team.
The Hornets may not be a playoff team this season, but a culture is building in Charlotte and that's something that the franchise has lacked for several years.
