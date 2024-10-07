Hornets film review: Tidjane Salaün shows 'Eye of the Tiger' in Knicks game
Charlotte Hornets head coach Charles Lee caught up with members of the media following today's practice to discuss what he saw when he rewatched Sunday's loss to the New York Knicks.
What stood out on the tape from the Knicks game
“Our competitive energy. I thought the effort that we gave was good. We went through and we talked about we kind of lost all the statistical margins that you possibly could when it came to field goal attempts, three-point attempts, free throws, we turned the ball over more than them, and they had more points off of turnovers, they had more offensive rebounds, and more second chance points and the fact that you still lose the game by two points I think shows you did enough competitively to give yourself a chance to win that game.”
Having the lead entering the 4th against a quality Knicks team
“I think it shows that on top of talent, we have a level of toughness and competitiveness that these guys…they own it. They came into today with the right amount of focus and intentionality to try to improve upon the things that we thought we could do better on last night.”
What he saw on film from Tidjane Salaün
“I saw the eye of the tiger. The kid is fearless, works really hard, and I’m just glad that all he’s put into his offseason work, all the daily work that he does really paid off yesterday. He played confidently, he played physical, and even he has a lot of room to grow. We’re just scratching the surface with him.”
Coaching his first game with the Hornets
“It was really cool. But to be honest with you, it’s just way more about the players. I don’t even want the focus to be on it was my first game. It’s always about them and what they’re able to go out there and do. I’m just proud of the work that they’re putting together.”
MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI
What Cody Martin's injury means for the Hornets' preseason plans
Evaluating LaMelo Ball's first game back with Hornets since injury
Studs and Duds following Hornets' preseason loss to Knicks
Tidjane Salaün gets named 'game-changer' for Hornets franchise after flashy debut