Hornets first-round draft pick Tidjane Salaün gets sent down to Greensboro
After a rough start to his NBA career, the Charlotte Hornets announced via X that they have assigned their rookie first-round pick, Tidjan Salaun, to the G-League roster (Greensboro Swarm). Due to the timeliness of the assignment, Salaun will be available for the Swarm's home game on Saturday night against the Grand Rapids Gold.
Despite his potential, Salaun is still adjusting to the speed and physicality of the NBA game, which is likely why the Hornets have decided to send him to the G-League to gain valuable experience and playing time.
Salaun has managed to see consistent playing time (18 minutes per game) while averaging 4.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. His struggles have been most apparent on the offensive end, where his 31.8% field goal percentage (second worst on the team, among qualifiers) provides a glimpse into his overall inefficiencies.
Before making the move to the NBA, Salaun spent three seasons playing for Cholet Basket in France. During the 2023-2024 season, he averaged 9.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and one steal per game while competing in both the LNB Elite and FIBA Champions League.
Earlier in the year, he competed in the Trophee de Futur tournament (top young teams in France), where he was named the tournament's MVP after averaging 17.7 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. Salaun was part of a 2024 draft class that notably featured three Frenchmen being picked among the top 10.
It remains unclear if the decision to assign Salaun to the Greensboro Swarm is temporary, or if he will be relocating for the remainder of his rookie season.
