Hornets' Forward Miles Bridges to remain sidelined due to knee injury
Injuries continue to hit the Charlotte Hornets, who will now be without forward Miles Bridges, who will remain sidelined as he recovers from a right knee injury.
The injury occurred during the Hornets' game Tuesday night against the Brooklyn Nets on November 19th. Bridges inadvertently stepped on a foot, re-aggravating the bone bruise.
As a result, he missed the game against the Detroit Pistons on November 21st and will be sidelined for the next few games including the Hornets' upcoming matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night.
The Hornets have announced that Bridges will be re-evaluated a week from the date of the injury. The team will closely monitor his progress and provide updates as needed.
This latest setback is a significant blow to the Hornets, who have been relying on Bridges' scoring and athleticism. His absence will undoubtedly impact the team's performance, especially on the offensive end.
The sixth year forward is currently averaging 16 points per game. 6.5 rebounds, 3 assists, while shooting 42.5 percent from the field and 34.8 percent from three point range.
Charlotte has faced significant challenges with injuries throughout the season, particularly with center Nick Richards, who has only played in five games this year, and Mark Williams, who has yet to play at all this season.
However, the Hornets announced on Thursday that both players have returned to team activities and group practices. Still, there is no set timetable for when they will be able to return to play.
