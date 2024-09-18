All Hornets

Hornets GM Jeff Peterson Details Plan for KJ Simpson, Moussa Diabate

DJ Bakker will be in charge of developing a pair of newcomers in the Hornets' organization.

Schuyler Callihan

In this summer's draft, the Charlotte Hornets added to its backcourt depth by selecting Colorado guard KJ Simpson in the second round.

The versatile guard followed up a strong 2022-23 season by leading Colorado in scoring in 2023-24 averaging 19.7 points per game while shooting 47% from the field and seeing a significant bump in three-point shooting, increasing from 27% to 43%.

The team also signed former Los Angeles Clippers center Moussa Diabate to a two-way contract, giving the organization some insurance with Mark Williams returning from a back injury that kept him on the shelf for much of last season.

During a press conference introducing DJ Bakker as the Greensboro Swarm's head coach, Hornets GM Jeff Peterson hinted that both Simpson and Diabate will more than likely start the season with the G League affiliate which comes as no surprise.

“With KJ and Moussa specifically, safe assumption they’ll spend some time with Greensboro, and they’re excited about it. Every player that we bring into this organization, they just want to play, they want to compete, they want to get better. They want to maximize themselves and they know that at any time, this may be the best vehicle for them to do that. Really excited about their option to come to Greensboro and play and get better.”

