Hornets Go Winless in Four-Game Homestand Following Loss to Bulls

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Since defeating the Los Angeles Lakers nearly two weeks ago, the Charlotte Hornets have remained shut out of the win column. Wednesday's 121-109 loss to the Chicago Bulls dropped the Hornets back to .500 on the season at 28-28.

The Hornets had a pretty clean first quarter offensively. They took care of the ball, hit 41% of their three-point attempts, and were finishing inside around the rim. LaMelo Ball had the early touch from deep connecting on three from three.

Unfortunately, things got a little sloppy in the second quarter for Charlotte as they turned it over five times and missed eight of their first nine shots from the field. It seemed as if the three ball was starting to come back, but a 1/9 performance in the second quickly ended those thoughts.

DeMar DeRozan, as expected, dominated in the mid-range hitting a number of contested shots. He finished with 18 points in the half and even drilled a pair of threes. Zach LaVine got off to a great start going 3/5 from three and notching 15 points through the first two quarters. The Hornets’ dry spell allowed the Bulls to go on a 19-2 run toward the end of the half. Chicago carried a 58-45 lead into the locker room.

Charlotte's shooting struggles poured over into the third going 2/10 from deep. The Hornets started 0/6 before Miles Bridges drained back-to-back threes to cut the lead to 72-64. The Bulls called timeout to regroup and pushed the lead back out to double digits. Charlotte closed the gap by attacking the paint, forcing another Chicago timeout. Once again, the Bulls responded and a three from Zach LaVine with one second left made it a 13-point game heading to the fourth.

DeMar DeRozan continued to carve up the Hornets on the defensive end of the floor and helped the Bulls keep roughly a 10-15-point lead throughout the rest of the game.

The Hornets will have Thursday off before hitting the road to face the Detroit Pistons. Friendly reminder that tomorrow is also the NBA trading deadline. All moves must be agreed upon prior to 3 p.m. EST.

BOX SCORE

CHI 28 30 31 32. - 121

CHA 29 16 31 33 - 109

TEAM STATS BY QTR (accumulative):

1st

CHI 10/17 FG | 4/8 3 FG | 13 REB | 6 PIP | 6 TOs

CHA 11/23 FG | 5/12 3 FG | 5 REB | 10 PIP | 1 TOs

2nd

CHI 23/41 FG | 8/18 3 FG | 24 REB | 18 PIP | 7 TOs

CHA 16/45 FG | 6/21 3 FG | 20 REB | 16 PIP | 6 TOs

3rd

CHI 35/64 FG | 13/27 3 FG | 32 REB | 28 PIP | 10 TOs

CHA 28/69 FG | 8/31 3 FG | 34 REB | 36 PIP | 6 TOs

4th

CHI 46/82 FG | 16/333 FG | 40 REB | 44 PIP | 14 TOs

CHA 40/94 FG | 13/43 3 FG | 44 REB | 50 PIP | 9 TOs

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.