Hornets' Grant Williams Sidelined with Hamstring Injury
In his pregame press conference, Charlotte Hornets head coach Charles Lee told reporters that forward Grant Williams will not be in uniform tonight as he is nursing a hamstring injury.
“No concerns," Lee said when asked about injured players. "Everything seems like it’s minor injuries at the moment – some nicks, some bruises. Unfortunately, Grant (Williams) is another guy that kind of tweaked his hamstring in
the preseason and so tonight won’t play, but he was a full participant in camp. There are no
worries from my standpoint because a lot of these guys are following their return to play plans
and it seems like they’re in a really good place.”
Williams is the fourth player to be ruled out of tonight's game for Charlotte joining Mark Williams (foot), Cody Martin (thumb laceration/sprained right wrist), and Nick Smith Jr. (left groin strain).
In 29 games (10 starts) last season with the Hornets, Williams averaged 13.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game.
