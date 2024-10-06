All Hornets

Hornets' Grant Williams Sidelined with Hamstring Injury

The injuries are piling up for the Hornets.

Schuyler Callihan

Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
In this story:

In his pregame press conference, Charlotte Hornets head coach Charles Lee told reporters that forward Grant Williams will not be in uniform tonight as he is nursing a hamstring injury.

“No concerns," Lee said when asked about injured players. "Everything seems like it’s minor injuries at the moment – some nicks, some bruises. Unfortunately, Grant (Williams) is another guy that kind of tweaked his hamstring in
the preseason and so tonight won’t play, but he was a full participant in camp. There are no
worries from my standpoint because a lot of these guys are following their return to play plans
and it seems like they’re in a really good place.”

Williams is the fourth player to be ruled out of tonight's game for Charlotte joining Mark Williams (foot), Cody Martin (thumb laceration/sprained right wrist), and Nick Smith Jr. (left groin strain).

In 29 games (10 starts) last season with the Hornets, Williams averaged 13.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game.

MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI

Nick Smith Jr. to Miss Hornets' Preseason Opener with Injury

Should the Hornets Sit LaMelo Ball in the Preseason?

Five Things to Look for in the Hornets' Preseason Opener

Karl-Anthony Towns to Make Knicks Debut in Preseason Opener Against Charlotte

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

schuylercallihan(at)gmail.com  Twitter:@Callihan_ Schuyler Callihan is the lead publisher of Mountaineers Now, All Panthers, and All Hornets on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. He took over publishing duties of All Panthers in 2020 and wanted to expand his professional coverage in the Queen City by running the operations at All Hornets. Schuyler attended Bethany College in Bethany, West Virginia before finishing up his schooling at Alamance Community College in Graham, North Carolina. The Wheeling, West Virginia native made the move to North Carolina in 2015 and has been in Charlotte since 2021.

Home/News