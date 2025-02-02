Hornets' Grant Williams speaks highly of Charles Lee
Charlotte Hornets forward Grant Williams had big praise for first year head coach Charles Lee on Friday night.
Williams, who is in his 6th year out of Tennessee, tore his ACL earlier in the season.
"Honestly, he's so valuable to our organization and franchise. He's developing a culture here that Charlotte has not, not to say Cliff and those guys didn't do it, but the buy-in is there. I'm so thankful for having him because he's a great voice.
"He's a guy who's very optimistic, but he challenges you too. He's not just a person who only talks about the positives; he talks about the negatives as well."
Extremely high praise from Williams, and Hornets fans should be excited. The former Vol has played under elite head coaches such as Brad Stevens, Ime Udoka, Joe Mazzulla, and Jason Kidd, so he knows what makes a good coach in the NBA.
Williams continues to be a vocal leader in the Hornets locker room, and his comments should be well received.
