Hornets guard Brandon Miller downgraded to OUT vs. Boston Celtics

The Charlotte Hornets will have to wait a little longer for the return of Brandon Miller.

Schuyler Callihan

The Charlotte Hornets begin a challenging back-to-back against the world-champion Boston Celtics here within the hour and they'll remain without one of their top players.

Yesterday evening, Hornets fans were excited to see that second-year guard Brandon Miller had been listed as questionable on the team's initial injury report, but his return will have to wait. After going through pregame shootaround, the team decided to delay his return to action. There is a chance, however, that Miller could play in the back end of this two-game set with the Celtics tomorrow night.

With Miller out, the Hornets will need heavy contributions from its bench once again. Just a couple of nights ago, the second unit combined for 72 points in the win over the Toronto Raptors.

The Hornets and Celtics will tip things off tonight at 7 p.m. EST.

