Hornets Guard LaMelo Ball Back in Go-Kart for New Shoe Ad
Earlier this month, Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball introduced his latest PUMA MB.04 shoes, and the buzz has been strong. The ad for his fourth signature shoe features LaMelo zipping around in his go-kart, playfully claiming, “This is Melo’s world. Y’all just living in it.” It’s a lighthearted, fun message that fits the “1 of 1” persona perfectly.
This isn’t the first time we’ve seen LaMelo in his go-kart. A while back, videos surfaced of him riding it on the roof of his uptown condo, sparking some debate. Critics were quick to call him immature, questioning his off-court behavior.
Alongside the MB.04, LaMelo and PUMA are also dropping a new colorway of his PUMA LaFrancé 1:1. The unique patterns and vibrant colors give the shoe a unique look that sets it apart from traditional basketball sneakers. With this new colorway, LaMelo continues to combine his love for fashion with his signature on-court style.
With training camp just around the corner, Ball and the Hornets are gearing up for another season. The Hornets star guard will have a big season ahead of him if he can stay healthy in his MB.04's.
