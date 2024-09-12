All Hornets

Hornets Guard Vasilije Micic Comments on Trade Rumors

The savvy veteran doesn't appear to be going anywhere.

Schuyler Callihan

Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images
In this story:

Charlotte Hornets veteran guard Vasilije Micic has been the subject of trade rumors this summer after the acquisition of Josh Green and the return of Seth Curry. Yes, those guys are primarily off-ball guards, but can handle the point if needed, much like intriguing youngster Tre Mann.

During the Olympics, a report surfaced that the Denver Nuggets had an interest in trading for the 30-year-old guard to pair him with his Serbian native Nikola Jokic. Nothing ever materialized between the two organizations and it appears Micic will enter the 2024-25 as a Charlotte Hornet. He even said as much during a recent interview on Mozzart TV.

"There was probably some interest, but not enough for me to comment on. I'm happy where I'm wanted and I believe this season will be more productive for me."

In 30 games (21 starts) with the Hornets last season, Micic averaged 10.8 points, 6.2 assists, and 2.7 rebounds per game while shooting 43% from the field and 29% from three-point range. Assuming LaMelo Ball stays healthy, which is a big assumption, Micic will return to a reserve role off the bench. The Hornets have not had solid backup point guard play since Ball was drafted a handful of years ago. Micic can change that.

MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI

Hornets Sign Four Players to Training Camp Deals

Path to the Play-In: Can the Charlotte Hornets Surprise This Season?

Ashley ShahAhmadi Will No Longer Be With The Hornets

A New TV Home On the Way for the Charlotte Hornets?

Published
Schuyler Callihan

SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

schuylercallihan(at)gmail.com  Twitter:@Callihan_ Schuyler Callihan is the lead publisher of Mountaineers Now, All Panthers, and All Hornets on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. He took over publishing duties of All Panthers in 2020 and wanted to expand his professional coverage in the Queen City by running the operations at All Hornets. Schuyler attended Bethany College in Bethany, West Virginia before finishing up his schooling at Alamance Community College in Graham, North Carolina. The Wheeling, West Virginia native made the move to North Carolina in 2015 and has been in Charlotte since 2021.

Home/News