Hornets Guard Vasilije Micic Comments on Trade Rumors
Charlotte Hornets veteran guard Vasilije Micic has been the subject of trade rumors this summer after the acquisition of Josh Green and the return of Seth Curry. Yes, those guys are primarily off-ball guards, but can handle the point if needed, much like intriguing youngster Tre Mann.
During the Olympics, a report surfaced that the Denver Nuggets had an interest in trading for the 30-year-old guard to pair him with his Serbian native Nikola Jokic. Nothing ever materialized between the two organizations and it appears Micic will enter the 2024-25 as a Charlotte Hornet. He even said as much during a recent interview on Mozzart TV.
"There was probably some interest, but not enough for me to comment on. I'm happy where I'm wanted and I believe this season will be more productive for me."
In 30 games (21 starts) with the Hornets last season, Micic averaged 10.8 points, 6.2 assists, and 2.7 rebounds per game while shooting 43% from the field and 29% from three-point range. Assuming LaMelo Ball stays healthy, which is a big assumption, Micic will return to a reserve role off the bench. The Hornets have not had solid backup point guard play since Ball was drafted a handful of years ago. Micic can change that.
MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI
Hornets Sign Four Players to Training Camp Deals
Path to the Play-In: Can the Charlotte Hornets Surprise This Season?
Ashley ShahAhmadi Will No Longer Be With The Hornets