Hornets Hammer Magic, 128-101

CHARLOTTE, NC - Thursday night, the Charlotte Hornets took care of business against the visiting Orlando Magic, 128-101. With the win, the Hornets are guaranteed to finish the season with a .500 or better record, marking the first time since the 2015-16 season.

Coming out flat against some of the bottom-tier teams in the NBA has been a theme for the Hornets this year. After a sluggish few minutes, the Hornets turned it up a notch and took control of the game early.

Jalen McDaniels was active on both ends of the floor notching four points, three rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block in just nine minutes of floor time in the first half. More importantly, after not playing a single minute in the loss to Miami on Tuesday, Montrezl Harrell came out with great energy and led all scorers with 12 points, and also rejected a pair of shots at the rim.