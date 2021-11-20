Hornets Hang On to Defeat Pacers

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Hornets won their fifth straight on Friday night by defeating the Indiana Pacers 121-118.

After not getting to the free-throw line until the six-minute mark of the third quarter on Wednesday night, the Hornets made it a point to attack the basket and draw fouls. Charlotte went 8/12 from the line in the opening quarter including seven makes in the final three minutes. At the other end of the floor, the Pacers opted to fall in love with the deep ball. The only problem? Shots weren't falling, missing nine of ten from three-point range. Charlotte's zone defense really made it difficult for the Pacers to get the ball in the middle and big man Mason Plumlee held Myles Turner to just two points. The Hornets carried a 27-22 lead into the 2nd quarter.

Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle was none too pleased with the first few possessions of the second as Kelly Oubre Jr. and Jalen McDaniels drilled wide-open threes and a fastbreak dunk from Gordon Hayward forced Carlisle to call timeout. Finally, Indiana heated up from beyond the arc, Malcolm Brogdon in particular, and by doing so tied up things at 37 all.

LaMelo Ball took over on the offensive end scoring the next ten points for the Hornets. One of his baskets came on a play where he put Torrey Craig on skates and hit a stepback three. Ball finished the half with 21 points and guided the Hornets to a 63-48 lead at the break.

Melo continued his big night with a couple of threes midway through the third to put Charlotte up 82-57. A few minutes later, Cody Martin had the highlight of the night by throwing down a dunk over Pacers big Goga Bitadze. Martin said a few words to him after the play and was assessed a technical foul.

Indiana emptied the bench down 25 to try and find some sort of spark and got exactly that. In fact, the entire bench played better together than the Pacers' starting lineup with the exception of Malcolm Brogdon. Goga Bitadze and Torrey Craig did a lot of damage in the fourth quarter but it was former Hornet Jeremy Lamb who engineered the comeback for Indiana.

Lamb hit a pair of free throws and then drilled a three to make it a seven-point game with 46 seconds remaining. Goga Bitadze picked off Ish Smith's pass in the backcourt and put in a layup to bring the deficit to just five. Smith was called for a blocking foul on the play but could've easily gone as a charge on Bitadze.

Things got even more interesting as LaMelo Ball had a bad pass which resulted in a turnover and another Jeremy Lamb three on the other end, making it 121-118. Ball then tried a deep pass down the court but went off the hands of Miles Bridges giving the Pacers a chance to tie it up with the final possession. Torrey Craig failed to get a shot off at the buzzer which allowed Charlotte to hold on for the last-second victory.

Next up, the Hornets will travel to Atlanta to take on the Hawks on Saturday. Tip is set for 7:30 p.m. EST.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.