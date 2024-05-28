All Hornets

Hornets Head Coach Charles Lee Heading to NBA Finals

Charlotte's new head coach is four wins away from a ring.

Schuyler Callihan

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA Today /
The Boston Celtics made easy work of the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals, sweeping their way to the NBA Finals.

New Charlotte Hornets head coach Charles Lee is now four wins away from capturing the second championship ring of his professional coaching career. Lee was on Mike Budenholzer's staff in Milwaukee when they won the title in 2021.

Lee has yet to be officially introduced to the media in Charlotte as that has been delayed due to his team's postseason run. Once the Finals are over, Lee will then make the trek to Charlotte for his introductory press conference and quickly turning the page to gearing up for the 2024 NBA Draft.

Boston awaits the winner of the Western Conference Finals between the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves. Dallas currently leads the series, 3-0.

